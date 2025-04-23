WWE Eyes Adjustment to WrestleMania 42 Week Format

WWE is reportedly rethinking its schedule for WrestleMania 42 week following the April 22 episode of NXT.

Traditionally a one-night pay-per-view, WrestleMania has grown into a multi-day spectacle with events stretching across an entire week. This year, the company expanded further by featuring a special NXT episode on Tuesday night from the Bleaulife Theater in Las Vegas, which included three title matches and a surprise appearance from TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

However, WWE officials reportedly noticed that the Las Vegas crowd appeared "tired" during the NXT broadcast, prompting internal discussions about changes for next year. Bryan Alvarez shared the update on Wrestling Observer Live, noting WWE's possible shift in direction:

"It appears that next year when they do WrestleMania in New Orleans, it’s probably not gonna last through NXT."

He added, "NXT’s probably gonna be back at the Performance Center. There is some thought of running the NXT before WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans.”

In the meantime, WWE’s post-WrestleMania schedule continues, with SmackDown moving from Las Vegas to Fort Worth, Texas this Friday, before Raw travels to Kansas City, Missouri on April 28.