Tony Khan Adds Tag Team and Singles Matches to Tonight's AEW Dynamite

The lineup for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite is rapidly taking shape as additional matches are confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan.
Earlier this afternoon, Khan shared two new bouts via social media, further building anticipation for what is shaping up to be a stacked show.
One of the newly announced matches will feature Will Ospreay teaming with Brody King to take on Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander in tag team action. This pairing of Ospreay and King presents a formidable challenge for Takeshita and Alexander, and fans are eager to see how the dynamics play out inside the ring.
Shortly after revealing that match, Khan confirmed a singles bout between Ricochet and former Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe. This clash of high-octane styles promises a hard-hitting, fast-paced contest.
With these additions, the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite now includes:
Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semi-Final: Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander
Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight vs. The Young Bucks
Will Ospreay and Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander
Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe
FTR returns from suspension
