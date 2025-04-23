“Go F*** Yourself” – Nia Jax Faces Fan Backlash Over Charlotte Flair Insult

WWE’s first-ever Roast of WrestleMania delivered on its promise of being outrageous and controversial, but for some fans, it went too far. Two of the night’s most talked-about figures were Nia Jax and Paul Heyman, who both faced backlash online for their comments during the event.

Nia Jax stirred controversy after making light of her in-ring reputation. One Reddit user claimed that during her segment, Jax “in no uncertain terms literally told Charlotte to go f*** herself.” She also joked that Charlotte Flair should be “at home worrying about her three divorces” instead of being at the roast. Many fans online felt these remarks were inappropriate, especially given Charlotte’s recent split from Andrade, which she referred to publicly by saying she had “failed again.”

Paul Heyman, known for his sharp tongue, also ignited criticism. Footage shared by Bodyslam.net captured Heyman making jokes about Puerto Rico, mirroring earlier comments from host Tony Hinchcliffe. He also made jokes involving people “coming out of the closet” and minors being married, which many fans found to be in poor taste.

Heyman did not stop there. He targeted actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., calling him a “f***ing nobody” and dismissing his wrestling aspirations by claiming he knows “nothing about the wrestling business.”

While the roast was intended as a bold new tradition for WrestleMania week, the backlash has led some to question whether WWE will move forward with a sequel at WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

Clip from TikTok of Paul Heyman & Fluffy from the WrestleMania Roast… pic.twitter.com/M6gIvFoipG — BODYSLAM.NET | WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@BodyslamNet) April 22, 2025

