Tony Khan Provides Update on Bryan Danielson’s AEW Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 23, 2025
AEW President Tony Khan has offered insight into the current status of Bryan Danielson, who has been absent from AEW programming since last competing at AEW WrestleDream in October. That bout marked Danielson’s final match as a full-time in-ring competitor, and his future has remained a hot topic among fans eager for updates on "The American Dragon."

Appearing on the Way of the Blade podcast, Khan spoke candidly about Danielson’s situation, acknowledging his physical setbacks while praising his continued presence behind the scenes.

“I still work with Bryan Danielson. He’s still a big part of my office. He’s not on the show, and he’s been injured and maybe retired for good, but he’s never said he’s done for good, and I hope that there’s some possibility he will be able to return to wrestling from the injuries and the way he left, but he’s still a part of AEW, so I’m still very fortunate to work with Bryan," Khan explained.

“I talk to Bryan almost every day. He’s got a great mind for wrestling, and he’s somebody that I’m really pleased and blessed came into AEW and got involved with us. He’s a great person in and out of the ring, and he’s a great leader in AEW.”

Danielson himself has been open about his uncertain future. He recently revealed that the chances of him wrestling again stand at about fifty-fifty. He remains hopeful that he can avoid neck surgery, though he has acknowledged that if surgery becomes necessary, it may ultimately signal the end of his in-ring career.

