Injury Update: Tama Tonga Off WWE TV Following LA Knight’s Brutal Assault

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 23, 2025
Injury Update: Tama Tonga Off WWE TV Following LA Knight’s Brutal Assault

Tama Tonga appears to be the latest WWE Superstar to be sidelined due to injury.

According to a new report from BodySlam.net, the SmackDown star is currently out of action with an injury that could potentially require surgery. The injury was reportedly the reason behind his abrupt exit from programming just ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The incident took place during the April 18 episode of SmackDown, where LA Knight attacked Tonga by slamming a car door on his hand. This storyline assault served as a way to write Tonga off television as he deals with his injury.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed timetable for his return.

The storyline also played a role in Knight’s ongoing arc, as he would later go on to lose the United States Championship to Jacob Fatu during WrestleMania 41 on Saturday.

