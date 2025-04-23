×
Randy Orton Reacts to $30K WrestleMania Seats: “It’s Embarrassing”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 23, 2025
Randy Orton Reacts to $30K WrestleMania Seats: "It's Embarrassing"

WWE proudly declared WrestleMania 41 its highest-grossing event ever, drawing a total of 124,693 fans over two nights at Allegiant Stadium. But with that success came jaw-dropping ticket prices.

One fan on TikTok (@NGS_Creations) revealed they paid $5,000 for a lower bowl seat, while floor seats reached an eye-watering $30,000 for both nights. When Randy Orton heard this figure while meeting fans in Las Vegas, he clutched his chest and said, “It’s embarrassing, so much f***ing money for a seat.”

Initially, WrestleMania 41 tickets ranged from around $450 to over $10,000, but prices dropped closer to the April 19–20 event. Still, the original costs continue to spark conversation among fans.

Orton competed on night two, issuing an open challenge that was answered by TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. Though Hendry put up a fight, Orton secured a win with an RKO, then hit him with a second for good measure.

On Raw the next night, Orton landed another RKO—this time on the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

