NFL and WCW Legend Steve McMichael Moved to Hospice Care

NFL legend and former WCW United States Champion Steve “Mongo” McMichael is entering hospice care as he continues his fight against ALS.

WGN in Chicago confirmed that McMichael, 67, will be moved from the ICU to a hospice facility. Jarrett Payton, son of McMichael’s former Bears teammate Walter Payton, shared, “Four years ago today, I stood beside Steve McMichael as he bravely shared his #ALS diagnosis. Today, as he enters hospice care, I ask that you please keep Steve and his family in your prayers. Thank you. #Bears.”

McMichael, who starred on the 1985 Super Bowl-winning Chicago Bears team, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. He received his gold jacket and saw his Hall of Fame statue surrounded by loved ones.

Wrestling fans also remember McMichael for his time in WCW during the 1990s, where he was a member of the Four Horsemen with Ric Flair.

His wife, Misty McMichael, told Fox 32 Chicago, “As of today, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has recommended to the family to transfer Steve into a Joliet hospice facility this afternoon. He’s been unresponsive for last two weeks and in and out of the hospital. He’s currently in the ICU at Silver Cross.”

We wish Steve and his loved ones comfort and strength during this time.