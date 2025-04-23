Why Becky Lynch Turned Heel After WWE WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch made a dramatic shift in character during the April 21st, 2025 episode of WWE RAW, turning heel on Lyra Valkyria following their loss of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. The turn came as a surprise to many, but according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, it was entirely Becky’s brainchild from the beginning.

“This whole thing was Becky’s idea. It was all Becky’s idea. I heard about it in advance. ‘Becky wants to come back, she wants to win the title, then turn on Lyra the next night.’ When I heard it, I was like, ‘What? This is an absolutely horrible idea,’” Alvarez said.

Despite his initial doubts, Alvarez noted how quickly public perception began to shift online after Becky’s return. “If you went on Twitter after that show – they all cheered Becky and everything – but very shortly thereafter, there were all the ‘Becky Hogan’ posts,” he explained, referencing comparisons to a more self-serving character approach.

What Alvarez did not anticipate was that Becky would lose the title and then turn on Lyra, rather than turning while still holding the gold. “I didn’t know that her plan involved losing the title. I thought she was gonna turn on Lyra as champions and they’d vacate the title or whatever. But losing the title and turning on her – this all worked out perfectly for a heel turn.”

While the move did not play out on the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW, Alvarez concluded by saying Becky will fully embrace her heel role in the following week’s programming.

