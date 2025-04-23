×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

El Grande Americano Moves One Step Closer to WWE Speed Championship Opportunity

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 23, 2025
El Grande Americano Moves One Step Closer to WWE Speed Championship Opportunity

El Grande Americano, the masked persona portrayed by Chad Gable, is moving forward in WWE Speed’s number one contender’s tournament following a high-energy victory over Erik. The win came during a first-round bout on this week’s episode of WWE Speed, with Americano securing the pinfall after delivering a diving headbutt. He clinched the victory with just 42 seconds left on the three-minute timer. The match was taped at WWE Raw in Sacramento on April 14 and premiered today.

Americano will now face Alex Shelley in the tournament’s next round, scheduled to air on April 30 on X/Twitter. The winner of that match will earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship, currently held by Dragon Lee. Lee captured the title in November 2024 and has since made two successful defenses, including one against Gable before he assumed the Americano identity.

WWE introduced the Americano character as part of a storyline focused on Gable’s quest to master lucha libre following a prior loss to Penta. Under the mask, Gable debuted with a win over Dragon Lee in March, further cementing his commitment to the lucha style.

Most recently, Americano secured a major win at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Rey Fenix. Originally slated to face Rey Mysterio, plans shifted after Mysterio was pulled due to a torn groin injury suffered on the SmackDown episode prior to the event. Americano controversially used a loaded mask to overcome Fenix, a tactic that added another layer of intrigue to his evolving persona.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy