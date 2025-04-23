First Look: John Cena and Idris Elba in Action-Packed Trailer for Heads of State

John Cena is expanding his Hollywood portfolio with a major new role, stepping into the spotlight alongside Idris Elba in director Ilya Naishuller’s upcoming action-comedy, Heads of State. The project, which was originally acquired by Amazon Studios in 2020, is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

In the film, Cena plays the President of the United States, while Elba stars as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The two world leaders are entrenched in a very public rivalry that threatens the longstanding alliance between their nations. However, circumstances force them into an unexpected partnership when they become the targets of a formidable and mysterious enemy.

The high-stakes mission sees them team up with Noel, a top-tier MI6 agent portrayed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Together, they embark on a wild, multinational adventure to unravel a dangerous conspiracy. According to the official synopsis, “The UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) and US President (John Cena) have a public rivalry that risks their countries’ alliance. But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they’re forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run. Allied with Noel, a brilliant MI6 agent (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must find a way to thwart a conspiracy that threatens the free world.”

The ensemble cast also features Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, Clare Foster, Katrina Durden, and Aleksandr Kuznetsov, promising a packed lineup of talent.

Cena’s latest film venture comes on the heels of a monumental moment in his wrestling career. At WrestleMania 41, Cena made history by defeating Cody Rhodes to claim the Undisputed WWE Championship, marking his record-breaking 17th world title reign.