Booker T Clarifies WWE Hall of Fame Photo: "I Was Not Sleeping"

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed circulating rumors that he appeared to be sleeping during the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The image in question sparked quite a bit of online chatter, but the two-time WWE Hall of Famer firmly set the record straight.

Booker explained that although it may have looked like he was asleep, he was actually having a moment of reflection and prayer. He clarified, “I want to let everybody know that the photo that’s circulating around — I was not asleep. I mean, you could tell my head was straight up. It wasn’t tilted to the left or right. It was down because it was a somber moment, and I was praying and really thinking about being in the moment.”

He went on to describe how significant and emotional certain parts of the ceremony can be. “It’s one thing about situations like that, having that Hall of Fame speech and that Hall of Fame moment. Certain times it’s going to be laughter, but certain times you gotta really take it seriously about what’s being said. And at that point, I was definitely in tune. Let’s just say that I was in tune, but sleeping? No, I was not sleeping.”

Interestingly, Booker did not hold back when it came to pointing out who was actually dozing off at the event. He revealed that WWE United States Champion Logan Paul was definitely among those catching some shut-eye during the ceremony. “Logan Paul was asleep. I’m gonna tell you that right now, Logan was out. But it was several people that were asleep, that were actually asleep. If they would have floor cameras, they would have noticed. They would have said. But no, it was a lot of [people].”