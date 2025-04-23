AEW to Co-Produce Two Dean Rasmussen Tribute Shows with ROH Involvement

AEW is set to co-produce two upcoming tribute events honoring the late Dean Rasmussen, a beloved figure from the DVDVR website community who passed away in 2023. The announcement was made by Tony Khan and podcast host Phil Schneider during a recent episode of the Way of the Blade podcast.

The first of these events, titled DEAN~! 2, is scheduled for May 24 and will be a free outdoor show held outside the Scottsdale Arena. This show will take place just one day before AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The second tribute event, DEAN~! 3, will take place in September and will be affiliated with ROH Death Before Dishonor, which is set for September 5.

According to Tony Khan, both shows are planned to be streamed on Ring of Honor’s official YouTube channel, giving fans across the world a chance to pay tribute. AEW talent will be featured on both cards, continuing the company’s support and recognition of Rasmussen’s legacy.

Wrestlers already confirmed to appear include Gringo Loco and Mad Dog Connelly, who were also part of the first tribute event, ACTION DEAN~!, held in April 2024. That show featured a main event where Daniel Makabe secured a win over Timothy Thatcher. Other names who participated in the inaugural show include Violence is Forever, One Called Manders, Tom Lawlor, Warhorse, Slim J, and Timothy Thatcher.