Tony Khan Calls Sting’s Retirement Match the Happiest Night of His Life

During an appearance on the “Way of the Blade” podcast, AEW CEO Tony Khan reflected on the profound personal significance of Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution in March 2024, describing it as one of the most fulfilling and joyous moments of his life.

Khan did not hold back in expressing how meaningful the night was to him, stating, “It’s probably the best, happiest night of my life in wrestling, one of the happiest nights of my life. I’m really glad that we were all able to put it together for Sting.” His words revealed just how deeply invested he was in ensuring a worthy farewell for the wrestling icon.

The main event of AEW Revolution featured Sting teaming with Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match against The Young Bucks—Matt and Nick Jackson—for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The duo successfully defended their titles in what was widely celebrated as a thrilling, high-risk performance, with all participants pushing themselves to deliver a worthy send-off for Sting.

Khan praised the efforts of everyone involved in the match, especially the physicality and risks taken by the competitors. “Darby and the Young Bucks and everyone involved in that wrestling match, and in particular, some of the risks they took, the Young Bucks and what Darby did, and Sting himself taking so many risks in the match helped make it a great match…”

For Khan, it was more than just a memorable match. The culmination of high-stakes action, personal fulfillment, and honoring a legendary figure led to what he considers a career-defining experience. “…and all that came together to create, I think, a perfect night, a perfect match, and probably the greatest, happiest memory of my entire life.”

Sting’s retirement closed the chapter on a remarkable career that spanned decades and saw him compete across WCW, TNA, and ultimately AEW, leaving behind a legacy few can rival.