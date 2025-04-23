×
WWE Locker Room Reacts to Rusev’s Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 23, 2025
Rusev is officially back in WWE, and the locker room is buzzing with excitement over his return.

During the April 21 episode of Monday Night RAW at the T-Mobile Arena, fans were left stunned when the lights cut out during a confrontation between The New Day and Alpha Academy. A new entrance theme echoed through the arena, and the word “Rusev” blazed across the big screen. The Bulgarian Brute then charged into the ring, immediately making his presence felt by laying out Otis and Tozawa. The crowd erupted, chanting “Rusev Day!” in a thunderous welcome.

Behind the curtain, the atmosphere was equally electric. As reported by PWInsider, “many talents in WWE were happy to have Rusev back in the fold,” highlighting the internal support for his return. This was far from a spontaneous decision, as WWE insiders shared that the company “intends to have Rusev back in the mix in a major way.”

Rusev had quietly departed AEW earlier in 2025 following a stretch of inactivity. Reports indicated he had grown increasingly frustrated with being sidelined from television. His AEW chapter concluded after defeating Andrade El Idolo at Worlds End in December 2023, and later taking a loss to Alberto El Patron in early 2025. WWE acted swiftly to bring him back, securing him on a new two-year contract.

While Rusev's family attended RAW to witness his grand return, his wife Lana—who is now under a WWE Legends contract—was purposefully kept away from the arena. According to sources, this decision was made to preserve the surprise and avoid any potential leaks.

