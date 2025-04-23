×
Master P Returns to Wrestling Roots at AEW Dynamite in New Orleans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 23, 2025
Rap icon Master P has confirmed he will be attending this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which emanates from the Lakefront Arena in his hometown of New Orleans.

“Tomorrow night, AEW is in New Orleans, and I’ll be in the house for all the action,” Master P shared on social media. “Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite comes to Lakefront Arena, home of NOLA’s Team and Privateers Hoops.”

Master P’s involvement with professional wrestling dates back to his time in WCW, where he and his “No Limit Soldiers” were involved in a controversial feud with the West Texas Rednecks. The angle, remembered for spawning the polarizing “Rap is Crap” theme, remains one of the most talked-about storylines from WCW’s waning years.

This week’s AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a stacked card. AEW President Tony Khan has announced that FTR will return to television following a brief suspension. The top tag team was taken off TV after launching an attack on Adam Copeland. The situation intensified when they attempted to confront Tony Schiavone, only for Nigel McGuinness to intervene and stop the incident from going any further.

Also on the card, Kris Statlander will battle Jamie Hayter in a highly anticipated Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament semifinal matchup. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks will go head-to-head with the exciting team of “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight in what promises to be a high-octane tag team bout.

