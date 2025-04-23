×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

What Awaits AEW Fans Tonight in New Orleans? A Return, a Rap Icon, and a First-Time Collision

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 23, 2025
What Awaits AEW Fans Tonight in New Orleans? A Return, a Rap Icon, and a First-Time Collision

AEW Dynamite rolls into New Orleans tonight with a high-impact card just over a month away from Double or Nothing. The show airs live from the Lakefront Arena on TBS and Max, promising plenty of action and surprises as the road to the next major pay-per-view continues.

Among the night’s highlights is the return of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are set to reappear for the first time since their suspension following events on AEW Collision. Their comeback is expected to make waves as the former champions look to reassert their dominance in the tag team division.

The Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament also continues tonight with a pivotal semifinal clash. Kris Statlander is scheduled to face Jamie Hayter in what is expected to be a hard-fought encounter. With a spot in the finals at stake, both women are sure to leave it all in the ring.

For the first time ever, The Young Bucks—Matthew and Nicholas Jackson—will team up against the high-flying duo of “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. This fresh matchup brings together contrasting styles, with Bailey and Knight’s agility meeting the calculated chaos of the Bucks.

Adding even more flair to tonight’s show, New Orleans native and rap legend Master P will be in attendance. A former WCW figure, Master P’s appearance brings added energy as AEW returns to the Crescent City.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy