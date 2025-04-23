×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Blair Davenport Breaks Silence on WWE Release and Future Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 23, 2025
Blair Davenport Breaks Silence on WWE Release and Future Plans

Blair Davenport is speaking out for the first time since her WWE release, offering a candid and grounded perspective on her departure from the company. The former NXT UK standout, who etched her name into history by winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge in 2023, was among the talent let go during a round of budget-related cuts earlier this year.

After transitioning to the main roster in 2024, Davenport made her official SmackDown debut in June. Despite the momentum behind her, her time on the blue brand was limited, with only a few televised appearances. She competed in the Women’s United States Championship tournament but was eliminated in the first round, and her final match aired in November 2024.

Speaking during a recent livestream, Davenport addressed her release with honesty and maturity. “Because I was part of a big release. I think it was just budget cuts to make up their contracts,” she explained. “I don’t have any negative feelings or anything like that. It’s just the job and the business. That’s the way it goes, really.”

Rather than dwelling on what could have been, Davenport is keeping her focus firmly on what lies ahead. She expressed genuine enthusiasm for her next chapter outside WWE, sharing plans to return to familiar ground while also exploring new opportunities. “I’m excited for what’s coming in the future, I’m excited to kind of get back to my roots a little bit, and do my own thing again. I did love doing stuff in Japan and the UK. I’m excited to do the Indies in America because I’ve never actually done the indies here at all.”

Making it clear that she is parting ways with WWE without bitterness, Davenport emphasized that she is content and optimistic. “Don’t be upset for me, it’s fine. It’s the job, it’s the way it goes. I’m happy for all my friends who are still there.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 4 - Eddie Gilbert

N/A

Apr. 29th at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy