Blair Davenport Breaks Silence on WWE Release and Future Plans

Blair Davenport is speaking out for the first time since her WWE release, offering a candid and grounded perspective on her departure from the company. The former NXT UK standout, who etched her name into history by winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge in 2023, was among the talent let go during a round of budget-related cuts earlier this year.

After transitioning to the main roster in 2024, Davenport made her official SmackDown debut in June. Despite the momentum behind her, her time on the blue brand was limited, with only a few televised appearances. She competed in the Women’s United States Championship tournament but was eliminated in the first round, and her final match aired in November 2024.

Speaking during a recent livestream, Davenport addressed her release with honesty and maturity. “Because I was part of a big release. I think it was just budget cuts to make up their contracts,” she explained. “I don’t have any negative feelings or anything like that. It’s just the job and the business. That’s the way it goes, really.”

Rather than dwelling on what could have been, Davenport is keeping her focus firmly on what lies ahead. She expressed genuine enthusiasm for her next chapter outside WWE, sharing plans to return to familiar ground while also exploring new opportunities. “I’m excited for what’s coming in the future, I’m excited to kind of get back to my roots a little bit, and do my own thing again. I did love doing stuff in Japan and the UK. I’m excited to do the Indies in America because I’ve never actually done the indies here at all.”

Making it clear that she is parting ways with WWE without bitterness, Davenport emphasized that she is content and optimistic. “Don’t be upset for me, it’s fine. It’s the job, it’s the way it goes. I’m happy for all my friends who are still there.”