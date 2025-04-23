Adam Copeland Spotted at Maple Leafs Game with Trish Stratus During AEW Break

Adam Copeland may be sidelined from AEW television following a vicious attack at the hands of FTR at AEW Dynasty, but that has not kept him away from the spotlight entirely. The Rated-R Superstar was recently spotted enjoying some downtime in Toronto, taking in a Maple Leafs game alongside fellow WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

The two icons were seen attending the Toronto Maple Leafs' game against the Ottawa Senators, a moment Trish shared on social media with the caption, “When in Toronto… #game2 @MapleLeafs @RatedRCope.” Their appearance together has naturally sparked excitement among fans who fondly remember their history in WWE.

Following the attack at AEW Dynasty, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Copeland is expected to remain off television until at least July. Meltzer noted, “I don’t expect him back until July. So he will miss the next pay-per-view. I think he’ll be out for a while.”