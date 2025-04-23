Orlando Commits $29 Million to Lure WrestleMania and UFC Back to the City

Orlando is making a major financial play to secure the return of both WWE and UFC, with a significant push to land WrestleMania 2031 as part of the deal.

As reported by Sports Business Journal, the Orange County Commission has approved a substantial $29.46 million in tourist development tax funds earmarked as sports incentives. These funds are designated to support five large-scale event bids, with the largest share—$18 million—going to the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. Their mission? To attract four upcoming WWE and UFC events, including the highly coveted WrestleMania 2031.

The plan outlines an ambitious vision: if successful, WrestleMania 2031 would be held over two nights at Camping World Stadium in April, bringing the iconic showcase back to a venue rich in wrestling history. The week-long festivities would also see WWE take over the Kia Center, hosting flagship programs such as Raw and SmackDown, as well as other fan-centric events tied to WrestleMania Week.

This aggressive bid marks Orlando’s intent to reestablish itself as a premier host city for sports entertainment, aiming to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans and boost local tourism with a spectacle that spans multiple days and venues.

