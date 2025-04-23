Joe Hendry Confronts Trick Williams, Aligns With Oba Femi on WWE NXT

Hot off the heels of his WrestleMania 41 showdown with Randy Orton, Joe Hendry made yet another unexpected appearance on WWE NXT, continuing to stir the pot between promotions and fan expectations alike.

The live crowd erupted as the TNA World Champion interrupted an in-ring promo exchange between Trick Williams and NXT Champion Oba Femi. As tension filled the arena, Hendry directed his attention toward Williams, delivering a cutting message that suggested a change in himself—and a lack of hunger in Williams. According to Hendry, the reason Williams has been unable to reclaim the NXT Championship is not bad luck or missed opportunity, but entitlement.

The atmosphere quickly escalated when Williams responded with a threat. However, the tables turned fast. Hendry and Femi joined forces, attacking Williams and ultimately tossing him from the ring, leaving the audience in shock.

After the dust settled, Hendry and Femi came face-to-face in a powerful staredown, teasing what could be a high-stakes clash between the NXT and TNA World Champions in the near future.

For now, Hendry has a significant challenge ahead as he prepares to defend the TNA World Championship at Rebellion this weekend in a triple threat match against Frankie Kazarian and NXT’s Ethan Page.