WWE NXT Results - April 22, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley challenge Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, Stephanie Vaquer defends her NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez and more!

Match 1 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgement Day (Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez) -vs- Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

Morgan and Paxley start the bout. Morgan takes down Paxley with a kick and then kicks her in the corner. Paxley slams down a distracted Morgan who tags in Rodriguez. Rodriguez spins Paxley around and throws her across the canvas. Morgan is tagged and Paxley is double teamed. Morgan covers Paxley for a two count and Paxley fires back with a facebuster and tags in Dolin. Rodriguez is tagged in as well, and Dolin tries to take down Rodriguez and manages to with a snapmare. Rodriguez is kicked in the corner and Dolin crossbody's onto Rodriguez who catches Dolin, slams her and covers for two. Paxley runs in and Rodriguez beats on her and Dolin tries to roll up Rodriguez. Dolin is knocked off the apron by Morgan and Morgan and Rodriguez go to attack Dolin outside the ring and Paxley moonsaults onto everyone outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

We're back and Rodriguez has Paxley in a headlock. Paxley stuns her way out of the move and Rodriguez throws Paxley back down and tags in Morgan. Morgan delivers the Three Amigos to Paxley and then kicks down Paxley and covers for a two count. Rodriguez is tagged in and Paxley is double teamed and Paxley counters out of a suplex making Rodriguez pound away on her. Paxley DDT's Rodriguez and Morgan and Dolin are tagged in. Dolin clotheslines Morgan and kicks her. Dolin slams down Morgan and hits a bridging back suplex and covers for a near fall. Paxley is tagged back in and Morgan tags out. Rodriguez clotheslines both Dolin and Paxley. Paxley rolls up Rodriguez for a two count and tags in Dolin. Dolin jumps onto Rodriguez and Paxley follows suit with a 450 Splash and Morgan breaks the pin. Paxley is tagged back in and Rodriguez is double teamed and Dolin is tagged in and Rodriguez is double headbutted. Morgan tags in and hits code breaker on Paxley and Rodriguez slams down Dolin with a Tijuana Bomb and Morgan hits Oblivion on Dolin for the win.

Winners: The Judgement Day

Lexis King is backstage with Penn & Teller and talks to them about finding his Heritage Cup that has disappeared. He's told he has to defend the cup tonight and he has to admit Penn & Teller are magic and magic is real. King agrees to the terms and gets back his Heritage Cup and will defend it tonight against a surprise opponent.

Myles Borne and Wren Sinclair are talking backstage. Dark States comes by and tells Borne to break up their faction before they have to. Je'Von Evans walks by and says he's looking for a fight. Borne suggests a two on two with him teaming with Evans.

Ricky Saints comes out to the ring. Saints tells the fans he loves them and talks about successfully defending his championship over WrestleMania weekend. He says Page will always be a thorn in his side but that he made good on his promise. He is the man around here, as we can tell. Lexis King's music hits and he comes down to the ring with his Cup. King talks about Saints' win and Saints says he's confused as to why King is out here. King says he has business to take care of and Saints doesn't get out of here he may set his sights on Saints' title. King calls Saints smug and arrogant and tells Saints no one likes him, and that they all love the King. King challenges Saints next week for Saints' title. King will even put his cup on the line, Cup -vs- Title, one fall - winner takes all. Saints says he's on for the match.

Hank & Tank are backstage with Sol Ruca & Zaria. Thea Hail runs by and says she had fun at the ladder match. Jaida Parker comes by and tells Hail to get lost. Kelani Jordan says the locker room has changed since Hail was here. Fatal Influence comes by and pipes in and Fallon Henley gets annoyed with her team.

Match 2 - NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Lexis King(c) -vs- Noam Dar

At the bell, King tries to kick Dar but Dar counters and takes down King. Dar rolls up King for a two count and then slaps King in an ankle lock. Dar kicks King in the corner and drop kicks King in the corner. Dar covers for a two count and then puts King in headlock and tries to rub King's beard off. King is rolled up for a near fall. Dar jumps on King's back and King gets him off by slamming into the turnbuckle. King takes down Dar and covers for two. Dar is kicked down on the mat and King unleashes a series of kicks. Dar and King trade chops and kicks and King superkicks Dar and covers for a near fall. King misses a Swanton Bomb and Dar connects with some back fists on King. Dar elbows King and covers for the win.

Winner and NEW NXT Heritage Cup Champion: Noam Dar

Sarah Schreiber talks to Roxanne Perez backstage. Perez says this isn't Stephanie Vaquer's moment, but it's her moment. She tells Vaquer if Vaquer has a problem with it, she can deal with Perez tonight. Perez promises to walk out as champ.

Fatal Influence is in the ring for Fallon Henley's match coming up next.

Match 3: Fallon Henley w/Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx) -vs- Thea Hail

The women lock up at the bell and Henley slams Hail against the turnbuckles. Hail splashes onto Henley and punches her. Henley is rolled up for a one count and Henley then rolls up Hail for one. Hail armdrags Henley and Henley throws Hail in an arm bar. Hail is thrown into the corner and Henley misses and elbow. Henley is taken down with strikes and kicks and a clothesline. Henley hits a suplex on Hail sending her outside of the ring. Jayne goes to kick Hail but kicks Henley. Hail headbutts Jayne and sends Henley back in the ring. Hail knocks Nyx off the apron and puts Henley in a Kimura Lock and gets the win.

Winner: Thea Hail

Oba Femi is seen walking backstage.

We come back from commercial break, and Oba Femi is on his way to ringside. Femi gets on the mic and says he did exactly what he'd said he'd do. He is still the champion and he burnt Trick Williams' and Je'Von Evans' dreams. Femi says he said a lot of things about Evans but he will say that Evans is a lot better than he thought he was and gives Evans a shout out. However, he has no love for Trick Williams and he's always a bit better than Williams. Trick Williams comes out to the ring and says Femi only won because he pinned Evans. Femi says he's done with Williams and Williams wants his one on one rematch. Joe Hendry comes out to the ring, and Hendry poses with his TNA Title and gets into the ring and poses some more. Hendry says he's back in NXT and tells Williams that he's changed since the fall and he's changed. Williams used to soak in the cheers and now Williams only sulks. Hendry tells Williams he's no longer hungry, he's entitled. Hendry tells Williams he's a whiny bitch - Williams says he wants to talk about what he believes. He tells Hendry that he believes Hendry doesn't belong here and tells him to leave. Hendry says he was on WrestleMania while Williams was in the stands. Hendry says that he has his sights set on the NXT champion. Hendry and Femi beat up Williams and throw him out of the ring. Hendry and Femi stare each other down.

We cut to a clip of Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in the desert and Luca Crusafino drives by and asks Stacks why he turned on Tony D'Angelo. Stacks tells Crusafino to quiet down and asks him why he invited Crusafino out here... Crusafino says "Aww fu-" and the screen goes black.

Zaria and Sol Ruca are interviewed by Sarah Schreiber. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come by and poke fun at Zaria for have no titles and that Ruca has two. Ruca says nothing will get between them.

Trick Williams is backstage tearing apart everything backstage. Ava tells him to get out.

Match 4: Je'Von Evans & Myles Borne w/Wren Sinclair -vs- Dark State (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) w/Cutler James & Saquon Shugars

Lennox beats down Borne from the bell. Evans is tagged in and Lennox is double teamed. Lennox punches Evans and Evans flies back with two headscissor and Griffin is tagged in. Griffin punches out Evans and Evans connects with a superkick and drop kick. Lennox tries to interfere and Borne takes out Lennox. Evans tries to suicide dive onto Griffin and Lennox and is caught. Borne flips out onto them to save Evans while Tavion Heights and Charlie Dempsey come out to watch the match.

Back from a commercial break, Griffin knees Evans in the back and Lennox is tagged in. Lennox punches out Evans in the corner and then tags Griffin. Griffin and Lennox double team Evans and Griffin catches Evans as he tries to fly onto him and Evans is slammed down. Griffin continues to slam Evans against the turnbuckles and tags in Lennox. Evans is double teamed some more and gets punched out. Lennox clotheslines Evans and covers for two. Evans punches Lennox but Lennox tags out and Evans is double teamed again. Griffin covers Evans and Borne breaks the pin. Evans stuns Griffin and Griffin tags Lennox and Evans tries to tag but Lennox won't let him. Evans rolls up Lennox and then tags Borne. Borne clotheslines Lennox and Griffin and then powerslams Lennox and then slams Griffin. Borne suplexes Lennox and then hits a backbreaker and covers Lennox until Griffin breaks the pin. Evan splashes onto Griffin and then jumps out onto Griffin who catches Evans. In the ring, Lennox spinebusters Borne and Griffin is tagged in and they double powerbomb Borne for the win.

Winners: Dark State

Shawn Spears talks with Ava backstage and tells her he's just looking out for his friends. Yoshiki Inamura comes in to thank Ava as he's heading back to Japan. He says he feels because they almost became tag champs. Josh Briggs comes in and asks what's going on and Ava feels bad and makes a title match for next week against Hank & Tank. Briggs asks Inamura how he got this match and Inamura tells Briggs he got them the match using an old Japanese secret.

Tony D'Angelo walks through a hotel hallway. He knocks on Adriana Rizzo's room. Inside the room they talk about Stacks double crossing The Don. She asks D'Angelo how Luca Crusafino is doing and neither have heard from him. D'Angelo says he and Stacks will have to settle this on the mat. Rizzo asks D'Angelo to let her talk to him. D'Angelo says he doesn't trust Stacks and Stacks declared war and he can't put Rizzo at risk. He tells Rizzo she can't go home and has to stay in a safe house. They hug and he tells Rizzo everything will be alright.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Ricky Saints about his match against Lexis King next week. Saints says even though King lost today he'll still defend his title. Ethan Page comes by and King runs and takes out Saints. Page tells Saints that they'll handle their business another time.

A video of Andre Chase opening up a briefcase and pulling out a Chase U sweater plays. Chase says that Chase U is back.

Match 5 - NXT Women's Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer(c) -vs- Roxanne Perez

Perez starts with pushing Vaquer around and sending her to the corner and choking her out. Vaquer slams down Perez and the women roll around on the mat. Perez and Vaquer trade holds and body locks and pinning attempts. Perez is rolled up and covered but Vaquer comes up short. Perez rolls up Vaquer and Vaquer kicks out. Perez kicks Vaquer and Perez slams down Vaquer. They trade pinning attempts again and end up in the corner of the ring. Perez gets Vaquer in a headlock and slams her down with a hip toss. Vaquer drops Perez on her back and uses her legs to slam Perez's face into the mat but Perez rolls out of it. Perez gauges Vaquer's eyes and kicks her from the top rope and knees Vaquer's arm and we cut to commercial.

Back to the main event on NXT - Perez has Vaquer on the mat but Vaquer slams Perez into the corner. The women then trade punches in the middle of the ring. Perez attacks Vaquer's arm and sends her outside the ring. Vaquer chops and kicks Perez and hits a springboard cross body onto Perez outside the ring. Back in the ring, Vaquer hits Eat Defeat and then follows up with a meteora in the corner. Perez's head is slammed into the mat with Vaquer's legs. Vaquer covers and Perez kicks out. Perez kicks Vaquer and Vaquer connects with a back breaker. Vaquer climbs the turnbuckle and Perez catches her up there and pulls her down. Perez hits a hurricanrana and a cross face chicken wing to make Vaquer tap. Vaquer crawls to the ropes but Perez drags her back. A couple roll up pins are swapped and Perez tries for PopRox but Vaquer counters and hits a dragon screw on Perez. Vaquer connects with SBV and covers Perez for the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion: Stephanie Vaquer

Vaquer celebrates with her title in the ring after the match. Giulia's music plays and she makes here way out and locks eyes with Vaquer. Jordynne Grace is seen standing on the opposite side of Giulia as the show goes off the air.