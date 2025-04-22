×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Officials Eye Las Vegas Return After WrestleMania Triumph

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 22, 2025
WWE Officials Eye Las Vegas Return After WrestleMania Triumph

WWE WrestleMania 41 exceeded expectations and has officially gone down as the most financially successful event in the company’s history. The spectacle was a major win on every level WWE uses to gauge its premier annual showcase — and then some.

Held in Las Vegas, the event not only lived up to the hype but also surpassed internal goals, leaving company officials beyond satisfied with the city’s performance. WWE was especially pleased with the overall handling of the week-long festivities, which included multiple events across different venues.

Behind the scenes, the sentiment was overwhelmingly positive. Sources indicate that WWE executives were greatly impressed by how the city accommodated the intense schedule and influx of fans, prompting serious interest in returning to Las Vegas for a future WrestleMania.

The action-packed week concludes with tonight’s broadcast of NXT, capping off what many are calling a triumphant and unforgettable stretch for WWE in Sin City.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Breaks All-Time WWE Records in Las Vegas

WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas set records for gate, viewership, and merchandise, becoming WWE's most successful event ever, attracting 124,693 fans and generating 1.1 billion social views.

— Ben Kerin Apr 22, 2025 10:27AM

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

April 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: Paradise, Nevada, USA

Airing On: Vice TV

Hashtag: #dark side of the ring

×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy