WWE Reportedly Had Big WrestleMania 41 Entrance Planned for Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio was reportedly slated for a nostalgic entrance at WWE WrestleMania 41, according to PWInsider Elite. The plan was for Mysterio to make his iconic leap from the stage platform, a tribute to his classic entrances. However, those plans were abruptly scrapped following a groin injury he sustained during the final episode of SmackDown leading into WrestleMania.
Due to the injury, the special entrance setup was completely abandoned, and no other WWE Superstar utilized the configuration.
In Mysterio’s place, Rey Fenix was brought in as a last-minute replacement to face El Grande Americano. Despite the short notice, Fenix was reportedly met with strong praise backstage, both for the quality of his performance and his professionalism in stepping in at the eleventh hour.
⚡ WWE WrestleMania 41 Breaks All-Time WWE Records in Las Vegas
WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas set records for gate, viewership, and merchandise, becoming WWE's most successful event ever, attracting 124,693 fans and generating 1.1 billion social views.— Ben Kerin Apr 22, 2025 10:27AM
Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham
April 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM
Location: Paradise, Nevada, USA
Airing On: Vice TV
Hashtag: #dark side of the ring
N/A
Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM
Airing on Vice TV
Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana
Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM
Airing on TBA
Galen Center, Los Angeles, California
Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM
Airing on TNA
Leave a Comment ()