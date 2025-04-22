×
WWE Reportedly Had Big WrestleMania 41 Entrance Planned for Rey Mysterio

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 22, 2025
WWE Reportedly Had Big WrestleMania 41 Entrance Planned for Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio was reportedly slated for a nostalgic entrance at WWE WrestleMania 41, according to PWInsider Elite. The plan was for Mysterio to make his iconic leap from the stage platform, a tribute to his classic entrances. However, those plans were abruptly scrapped following a groin injury he sustained during the final episode of SmackDown leading into WrestleMania.

Due to the injury, the special entrance setup was completely abandoned, and no other WWE Superstar utilized the configuration.

In Mysterio’s place, Rey Fenix was brought in as a last-minute replacement to face El Grande Americano. Despite the short notice, Fenix was reportedly met with strong praise backstage, both for the quality of his performance and his professionalism in stepping in at the eleventh hour.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Breaks All-Time WWE Records in Las Vegas

WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas set records for gate, viewership, and merchandise, becoming WWE's most successful event ever, attracting 124,693 fans and generating 1.1 billion social views.

— Ben Kerin Apr 22, 2025 10:27AM

