WWE Reportedly Had Big WrestleMania 41 Entrance Planned for Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio was reportedly slated for a nostalgic entrance at WWE WrestleMania 41, according to PWInsider Elite. The plan was for Mysterio to make his iconic leap from the stage platform, a tribute to his classic entrances. However, those plans were abruptly scrapped following a groin injury he sustained during the final episode of SmackDown leading into WrestleMania.

Due to the injury, the special entrance setup was completely abandoned, and no other WWE Superstar utilized the configuration.

In Mysterio’s place, Rey Fenix was brought in as a last-minute replacement to face El Grande Americano. Despite the short notice, Fenix was reportedly met with strong praise backstage, both for the quality of his performance and his professionalism in stepping in at the eleventh hour.