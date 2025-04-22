×
Charlotte Flair “Really Laying It In” During Physical WrestleMania Clash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 22, 2025
Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair was one of the most talked-about encounters heading into WrestleMania 41, and it continued to generate buzz long after WWE’s record-setting weekend came to a close.

The match for the WWE Women’s Championship not only met expectations but also stood out due to its sheer physical intensity. The in-ring action was particularly hard-hitting, with backstage sources telling PWInsider that Charlotte Flair was “really laying it in” throughout the contest.

At one point, speculation began circulating that Tiffany Stratton may have chipped or even broken a tooth during the match due to the forceful exchanges. Stratton later addressed the rumors following the event, confirming she had not sustained any dental damage. “I still have all my teeth,” she clarified, putting the rumors to rest.

Although the bout was filled with heavy strikes and an aggressive tone, it went on without any major interruptions. Behind the scenes, however, the match was a major talking point, with insiders emphasizing just how punishing the showdown had been.

