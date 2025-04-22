Chelsea Green Calls Out Nikki Bella for WWE SummerSlam Showdown

Chelsea Green is eyeing a major SummerSlam moment—and she wants Nikki Bella in the ring with her.

In a video shared by Xfinity, the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion boldly issued a challenge to the WWE Hall of Famer.

“I’m calling out Nikki Bella,” Green said. “Nikki, SummerSlam is only a few months away, honey, here I am. At this point, I’m giving Diva, I’m giving President, I’m giving everything that you used to give… fearless. So here I am waiting.”

The challenge comes just as Nikki Bella hinted at a WWE return during her appearance on Busted Open Radio, saying, “I’m waiting for this one [Brie] to join me in the ring, so yes, there will be a Bella Twins comeback.”

If Nikki accepts, it would mark her first WWE match in years—and her first-ever clash with Green, who continues to build steam during her title reign.

