Kenny Omega Teases AEW Mixed Tag Tournament Rumors

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 22, 2025
Kenny Omega has always shown strong support for women’s wrestling and remains invested in helping AEW’s women’s division thrive. During a recent Twitch stream, Omega revealed he has heard rumors about AEW potentially holding a mixed tag team tournament.

When asked about a female wrestler he would be interested in facing in a singles bout, Omega pointed to Athena as an ideal opponent. However, he admitted that he has been thinking more about tag team possibilities than singles matches lately.

“I keep hearing every now and then that, you know, it gets tossed around… every now and then in AEW, the ramblings of having the mixed tag matches tournament — oh! Athena would be good (to face in a singles match). She really would be. Yeah, that’d be actually a real good match. But yeah, I keep hearing about the possibility of maybe doing this tournament. So I’ve put more thought into what a tag team would look like, rather than what a singles would look like,” Omega shared.

He also named Mayu Iwatani and Starlight Kid as two of his favorites from STARDOM, adding that it would be exciting to see them compete as part of a team. Additionally, he praised Chihiro Hashimoto’s strength and charisma, joking that she would likely overpower him in a match.

 

