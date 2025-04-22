Lex Luger Reveals Why He Missed WWE WrestleMania 41 Stadium Appearance

Lex Luger was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 during the Friday night ceremony ahead of WrestleMania 41 weekend. However, many fans noticed his absence at the big stadium event on Saturday, sparking speculation about why he did not appear alongside the rest of the inductees during the show.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Luger cleared the air and explained the reason behind his no-show at the highly anticipated event. “It’s wild how that stuff catches fire. With all that happened, the next day on Saturday, I could hardly get out of bed,” Luger said. “I called the guys and they were cool about it. They said, ‘Look, we’d love to have you down there. Let’s see how you feel later in the day,’ but it was obvious by later in the afternoon that I wasn’t going to be able to get out there.”

According to Luger, his condition worsened the following day after the Hall of Fame ceremony, leaving him physically unable to attend. Despite his absence, those backstage were understanding and supportive of his situation.

Diamond Dallas Page, who inducted Luger into the Hall of Fame, also shed light on the matter. He revealed that Luger had fully intended to be present at WrestleMania 41 but struggled after the late night and long travel. The time zone shift from the east coast to Las Vegas, he noted, only made matters more challenging.

