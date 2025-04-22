×
Scrapped WWE WrestleMania 41 Matches Revealed in WWE Unreal Trailer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 22, 2025
Several scrapped match ideas originally pitched for WWE WrestleMania 41 have now come to light following the release of a new behind-the-scenes teaser.

WWE recently confirmed the launch of a new series titled WWE Unreal, which aims to provide fans with an exclusive look inside the creative process behind WWE programming. A trailer for the series aired during Monday Night Raw, offering a rare glimpse into the writers room—and fans with sharp eyes picked up on some notable details.

A whiteboard visible in the trailer revealed a list of potential matches that were either discussed or planned for WrestleMania 41. While some of these bouts came to fruition, or were on track before certain injuries occurred—such as Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul, and CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins—others never made it to the final card.

Among the matches that were pitched but ultimately scrapped were:

  • World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. GUNTHER

  • Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

  • Wyatt Sicks vs. Judgment Day

  • Women’s Tag Match: Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY & Asuka

  • Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio

  • Bron Breakker vs. Drew McIntyre

Another intriguing detail from the board revealed that Travis Scott, who eventually became involved in the WWE Championship main event, was initially slated to accompany Rey Mysterio to the ring. Mysterio’s opponent was listed as Chad Gable, notably under his real ring name rather than the El Grande Americano persona he would later adopt.

 

