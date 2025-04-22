Pat McAfee Speaks Out After Gunther Attack on Raw: "I Lost Consciousness"

After being choked out by Gunther during Monday Night Raw, Pat McAfee addressed the incident on the Tuesday edition of The Pat McAfee Show, kicking things off by speaking in kayfabe and recapping his side of what unfolded.

According to McAfee, he was checked into a hospital in Las Vegas following the attack but was ultimately cleared and determined to be okay.

“Thank you for all the positive prayers and vibes for this here neck that Gunther snatched up and choked me out on Monday Night Raw, the Raw after Mania last night,” McAfee said. “I went to a medical facility local over there in Las Vegas. I thought maybe I was going to have something with the C2/C3 maybe, up here, something in the neck, because of how it felt. But instead I was deemed a-okay. I certainly lost consciousness last night though as the entire world watched on.”

Gunther, still fuming over his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania where he dropped the World Heavyweight Championship, stormed Raw to confront the commentary team. The tension escalated when Michael Cole brought up Gunther’s tap-out, prompting the former champion to lash out. As Gunther attacked Cole, McAfee intervened, only to be locked in a sleeper hold by Gunther. Gunther refused to release the hold, resulting in McAfee being choked out on live television.

Security quickly responded, blocking McAfee’s co-hosts from jumping in to help, though McAfee acknowledged and appreciated their efforts.

“I appreciate you boys trying to get in there as I was blindsided while trying to stick up for Michael Cole as this Austrian assh*le was attacking me,” he said. “But there was 45 security people on you guys. There was nobody [on me] — I’m getting my life choked out of me, what am I supposed to do? Well, I found out quickly that there ain’t really much you can do whenever Gunther’s got that thing on you. He had his legs wrapped around me at one time… I felt my body slithering away.”

While it remains unclear if WWE plans to extend this angle into a full-blown feud between the two, McAfee made it very clear he is not backing down.

“Everybody who said that they’re happy it happened to me, I hope we meet in person so I can punch you in the f*cking face. I was sticking up for Michael Cole. He grabbed up Michael Cole. He was going to choke out Michael Cole? Yeah right, can’t be having that. So what happens next here now? I don’t know, you tell me. Just know that I’m bout it, bout it for whatever. And if you think that choking me out is going to end me, you’re wrong. If you think you were going to bury me publicly and I’m going to quit showing up, you’re wrong. But I know you’re not going to mess with Michael Cole and get away with it. I don’t care how big, strong, intimidating, how good your rear naked choke is — I don’t care about any of that, okay? Michael Cole is a good man. We appreciate Michael Cole. And whenever you start attacking him, things like that are going to happen.”

Joe Tessitore stepped in for McAfee following the incident and finished the show alongside Cole.