ROH Confirms New Dates for Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor

All Elite Wrestling has revealed several updates to its upcoming live event calendar, including new dates and locations for AEW and Ring of Honor (ROH) shows.

AEW Beach Break is now set for Wednesday, May 14, and will emanate from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The event will be a double taping, featuring a live broadcast of AEW Dynamite followed by a special taping of AEW Collision. Fans can purchase tickets through AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.

As a result of the double taping, the originally scheduled AEW Collision on Saturday, May 17 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas has been canceled. Refunds for that event are available at the original point of purchase.

In addition to AEW’s schedule change, ROH's Supercard of Honor has been moved to Friday, July 11. The new venue will be the Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas, and it will take place during AEW All In: Texas week. Tickets are already on sale at ROHTix.com. Priority seating is also part of the All In VIP and Champion VIP packages, with further ticket redemption information to be provided at a later date. Refunds for the previously scheduled May 2 event in Atlantic City are also available at original purchase points.

Furthermore, ROH's Death Before Dishonor has been rescheduled to Friday, September 5 and will now take place at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. This marks the promotion’s return to the venue for the first time since 2021. Ticket details are expected to be released soon, and fans who purchased tickets for the canceled Supercard of Honor in Atlantic City will receive an exclusive presale offer for this event.

More information regarding AEW Beach Break, ROH Supercard of Honor, and ROH Death Before Dishonor is expected to be shared in the coming weeks. Fans can stay updated by becoming an AEW Insider at AllEliteWrestling.com/aew-insider.