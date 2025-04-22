×
WWE NXT Stars Featured on Raw Amid Call-Up Rumors

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 22, 2025
Two WWE NXT stars appear to be on the verge of joining the main roster, as speculation intensifies following the post-WrestleMania edition of Raw.

During the show, multiple NXT women’s talents were prominently featured. GiGi Dolin and Tatum Paxley were shown scouting a match set to take place on the upcoming NXT episode. Meanwhile, NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez were spotlighted together in a backstage segment, hinting at deeper crossover involvement.

According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, discussions are underway regarding a potential main roster call-up for Trick Williams, with expectations that his elevation is imminent. Another name reportedly being considered for a main roster move is Lola Vice.

Talk of Trick Williams’ move to Raw or SmackDown has circulated for several months, and with WrestleMania now in the rearview, this period is often when WWE initiates significant talent transitions. However, the exact timing of these call-ups has yet to be confirmed.

📣 WNS Member Discussion

