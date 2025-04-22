×
John Cena Confirmed For Another WWE Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 22, 2025
John Cena Confirmed For Another WWE Premium Live Event

John Cena is riding high after capturing his record-breaking 17th WWE Championship, surpassing the long-held World Title record with a monumental victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The celebration was short-lived, however, as Monday’s episode of WWE Raw saw the return of an old rivalry. During the show, Randy Orton ambushed Cena in a surprise attack that appears to have set the stage for a championship clash at WWE Backlash, scheduled for May 10.

In the lead-up to this highly anticipated showdown, WWE has begun heavily promoting Cena’s schedule. The company unveiled the official poster for this year’s Money in the Bank event, which takes place on July 7, and Cena is prominently featured on the promotional material.

Adding to the excitement, WWE has confirmed a major return to Perth, Western Australia this October, branding it as a three-night “takeover” event. John Cena is also advertised to appear during this international run, reinforcing his ongoing commitment to WWE throughout 2025.

Cena’s upcoming schedule, as listed on WWE’s website, includes the following appearances:

  • April 25: SmackDown in Fort Worth, Texas

  • May 9: SmackDown in Dayton, Ohio

  • May 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa, Florida

  • May 30: SmackDown in Knoxville, Tennessee

  • June 6: SmackDown in Bakersfield, California

  • June 13: SmackDown in Lexington, Kentucky

  • June 20: SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan

