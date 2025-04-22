×
The Rock Set for Pat McAfee Appearance Amid WWE Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 22, 2025
The Rock is set to appear on The Pat McAfee Show tomorrow, as confirmed by Boston Connor, who also referenced the ongoing storyline involving Gunther and McAfee from Raw.

Despite playing a central role in the buildup to WrestleMania alongside Cody Rhodes and John Cena, The Rock did not appear during the event weekend. His last on-screen moment was at Elimination Chamber with Travis Scott, when John Cena betrayed Rhodes. Since then, The Rock has remained absent from WWE programming, while the focus has shifted solely to Cena and Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 41.

At WrestleMania Sunday, Travis Scott tried to interfere but was taken out by Rhodes. Cena then turned the tide, delivering a low blow after a brief struggle and pinning Rhodes to secure his historic seventeenth World Championship.

Outside of WWE, The Rock recently sparked speculation after sharing an Instagram photo of himself wearing a New Japan Pro Wrestling shirt while solving a Rubik's Cube.

