×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE SmackDown Scored Big Ratings Boost Ahead of WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 22, 2025
WWE SmackDown Scored Big Ratings Boost Ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE SmackDown delivered a strong performance on the eve of WrestleMania 41, drawing an average of 1.741 million viewers on the USA Network. This marks a 12.3 percent increase from the previous week and ties the show’s highest audience total since it returned to the network last September.

In the 18-49 demographic, SmackDown secured a 0.55 rating, a 22.2 percent rise from the week prior. That figure matches the show's best performance in the key demo since August of last year, solidifying its spot as the second-highest rated program on all of television Friday night.

Despite going head-to-head with an NBA playoff play-in game on TNT—which led the night with 1.798 million viewers and a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demo—SmackDown held its ground effectively.

Compared to the same week in 2024, when it aired on Fox, SmackDown’s total viewership declined by 25.4 percent, and its 18-49 demo rating fell by 12.7 percent, reflecting the impact of its network shift.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy