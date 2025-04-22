WWE SmackDown Scored Big Ratings Boost Ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE SmackDown delivered a strong performance on the eve of WrestleMania 41, drawing an average of 1.741 million viewers on the USA Network. This marks a 12.3 percent increase from the previous week and ties the show’s highest audience total since it returned to the network last September.

In the 18-49 demographic, SmackDown secured a 0.55 rating, a 22.2 percent rise from the week prior. That figure matches the show's best performance in the key demo since August of last year, solidifying its spot as the second-highest rated program on all of television Friday night.

Despite going head-to-head with an NBA playoff play-in game on TNT—which led the night with 1.798 million viewers and a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demo—SmackDown held its ground effectively.

Compared to the same week in 2024, when it aired on Fox, SmackDown’s total viewership declined by 25.4 percent, and its 18-49 demo rating fell by 12.7 percent, reflecting the impact of its network shift.