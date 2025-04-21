WWE Raw Results - (April 21st, 2025) - Las Vegas, NV

After seeing highlights from WrestleMania, the scene shifts to various WWE Superstars arriving at the arena. Among those shown entering the building are Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins, followed by Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, The Judgment Day—though noticeably without Finn Balor—and Jey Uso.

At ringside, John Cena makes his entrance to a mixed reaction from the Las Vegas crowd. Once in the ring, he calls for ring announcer Mark Nash to join him. With some hesitation, Nash enters the ring and is handed a piece of paper by Cena. Nash then reads Cena’s new introduction from the script, delivering a more flamboyant and respectful tone. Cena takes the mic and declares, “Winners write history,” before launching into a scathing promo aimed at the WWE Universe. He berates the crowd for only cheering him now, saying they do not deserve his forgiveness. He calls the audience soft and refers to them as “sorry lowlifes,” claiming their cheers mean nothing to him. He notes he has 27 appearances remaining on his “36-dates-and-gone” contract and warns that when the count reaches zero, the professional wrestling world will come to a halt.

Cena adds that Cody Rhodes had been the best hope for redemption, but fans “cheered and booed” him, leading to his downfall at WrestleMania. Cena claims no one has his combination of strength, speed, wisdom, and ruthless aggression, but insists he still has a heart. To show goodwill, he raises his championship belt and invites the crowd to take a photo. Suddenly, Randy Orton appears and hits Cena with an RKO. As Cena lies motionless, Orton hoists the belt, places it on Cena’s chest, and poses on the turnbuckles.

The broadcast cuts to WrestleMania flashbacks, highlighting Becky Lynch’s return and Tag Team Championship victory with Lyra Valkyria.

In the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria defend against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. With Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin watching front row—ready to face the winners on NXT—the match begins fast. Morgan charges Lynch, cornering her with offense and nearly scoring an early fall. Lynch and Morgan trade strikes before Valkyria tags in and takes control. Rodriguez enters to assist her partner but is knocked outside along with Morgan as Lynch and Valkyria hit a tandem baseball slide.

Back from commercial, Rodriguez punishes Valkyria with a backbreaker, but Valkyria fights out and tags Lynch, who unloads on Morgan. Lynch lands a Becksploder but only gets a two-count. After a series of reversals, Morgan hits a codebreaker and sets up for Oblivion. Lynch counters with a Manhandle Slam, but Rodriguez breaks the pin. Rodriguez is tagged in, but Valkyria soon returns, and chaos ensues. After a sequence of tag team maneuvers and a near-fall off a powerbomb combo, Morgan eventually hits Oblivion on Valkyria to score the win.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are crowned the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Post-match, Becky Lynch shockingly attacks her own partner Lyra Valkyria. She leaves the ring, only to return and deliver two more Manhandle Slams. She leaves again but comes back a third time to hit a final slam, leaving Valkyria battered.

Backstage, The New Day stroll with their championship belts and cross paths with Karrion Kross, who gives a respectful nod.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods make their way to the ring and boast about their tag title win. Woods encourages everyone to praise The New Day, and Kingston proclaims no team is better. Alpha Academy interrupts, with Maxxine Dupri reminding them that Otis and Tozawa defeated them in under a minute previously. She challenges The New Day to defend the titles immediately. Woods declines, but Kingston ultimately agrees to the impromptu match.

Before the bell rings, Rusev’s music plays, and he storms the ring. The New Day quickly exit. Rusev destroys Otis and Tozawa, finishing by locking Otis in The Accolade until he passes out. Maxxine Dupri cries at ringside as Rusev poses.

The match ends in a no contest.

Backstage, Judgment Day celebrate the newly won titles, but tension brews as Finn Balor coldly congratulates Dominik Mysterio while eyeing his Intercontinental Title.

Iyo Sky arrives and addresses the crowd. Elated, she declares that by defeating the best, she has proven herself as the best. Her celebration is interrupted by Stephanie Vaquer, who brings her NXT Women’s Title with her. Vaquer shows respect and challenges Sky to a match. Adam Pearce steps in to make it official on the spot.

In a strong showing, both women exchange quick technical holds and aerial maneuvers. Sky connects with a suicide dive and missile dropkick. Vaquer fights back with a meteora and nearly wins with a stunner and back suplex combo. The action escalates, culminating in a Spanish Fly from the top rope that leaves both women down.

Suddenly, Roxanne Perez runs in and attacks Iyo Sky, causing a disqualification.

Giulia enters next and assaults Vaquer. Giulia and Perez face off, only to turn their attention to Sky and Vaquer. Rhea Ripley arrives to restore order, dispatching Perez and staring down Giulia, who retreats.

Jey Uso makes his entrance to thunderous YEET chants. He thanks the fans and reflects on his journey, saying his WrestleMania victory over Gunther was a lifelong dream fulfilled. Sami Zayn joins him, emotional over missing WrestleMania. He says he had to be there tonight to personally tell Jey how proud he is. They celebrate together.

Jimmy Uso then joins them, hugging both men as the trio stands united in the ring.

Backstage, Logan Paul praises himself in a post-match interview. AJ Styles speaks to Jackie Redmond, expressing determination to move forward after his loss. Karrion Kross confronts Styles, mocking his defeat. Styles retorts that he is not going back to his old ways and tells Kross to find his own aggression.

Dominik Mysterio prepares for his Intercontinental Title defense against Penta.

During the match, Penta dazzles early with high-flying moves, but Dominik holds his own. After a back-and-forth exchange, Penta hits the Mexican Destroyer but is soon interrupted by outside interference. JD McDonagh pushes Penta off the ropes, allowing Dominik to capitalize with a 6-1-9 and Frog Splash for the win.

Dominik Mysterio retains the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Judgment Day celebrate on the ramp with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Seth Rollins arrives with Paul Heyman and begins to gloat about his WrestleMania main event victory and alliance shifts. CM Punk’s music hits and he storms the ring, brawling with Rollins. Punk almost reaches Heyman, but Rollins saves him and delivers a stomp to Punk.

As Heyman announces Rollins as the new top star of the industry, Roman Reigns’ music hits. Reigns charges in and spears Rollins before knocking out Heyman. As he sets up to spear Heyman, Bron Breakker enters and spears Reigns. Breakker and Rollins join forces, taking out Reigns and Punk in brutal fashion. Breakker spears Reigns through the barricade, chokes him out in the ring, and helps Rollins lay waste to both opponents.

The show ends with Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman standing tall while Reigns and Punk are left beaten.