Sami Zayn Returns to WWE Raw to Celebrate Jey Uso’s Championship Win

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
Sami Zayn has made his return to WWE television following nearly two months away from the spotlight.

Zayn appeared on the episode of WWE Raw that followed WrestleMania, rejoining the action in a celebratory moment with the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso. The celebration marked a major milestone for Jey, who captured the title after defeating Gunther on the first night of WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

Jey made his entrance through the crowd, soaking in the cheers before Zayn joined him in the ring to offer his congratulations. Moments later, Jimmy Uso also entered the ring to complete the celebratory trio. Zayn addressed the crowd, acknowledging the difficulty of being sidelined while watching Jey’s journey to championship gold. He praised Jey, stating that “no one deserves the accolade more.” The segment ended with Zayn, Jey, and Jimmy standing together in the ring, sharing a moment of triumph and unity.

Zayn had been absent from WWE programming since being written out of storylines after his loss to Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Toronto on March 1. That bout served as the conclusion to the long-running and emotional rivalry between the two. Since then, Owens has also been forced out of action due to a legitimate neck injury that required surgery. He remains sidelined indefinitely as he continues to recover.

WWE Raw After WrestleMania

April 21, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Netflix

Hashtag: #raw

