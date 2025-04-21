GUNTHER Attacks Pat McAfee on WWE Raw Following WrestleMania 41

Pat McAfee was taken out in dramatic fashion during the latest episode of WWE Raw, just one night after WrestleMania 41 wrapped up in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following his World Heavyweight Championship win over GUNTHER at WrestleMania, Jey Uso kicked off Raw with a celebratory segment alongside Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso. The trio basked in the aftermath of Jey’s monumental victory, but things took a sharp turn later in the show.

GUNTHER, still reeling from his title loss, made his presence felt at ringside during a separate segment. He stormed over to the commentary table where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were seated, clearly seething with frustration. GUNTHER initially zeroed in on Cole, grabbing him and attempting to lock in a sleeper hold in a frightening show of aggression.

Pat McAfee quickly intervened, delivering a stiff forearm to GUNTHER in defense of his broadcast partner. This act of defiance sparked a chaotic brawl at ringside. The scuffle culminated in GUNTHER trapping McAfee in a sleeper hold and leaving him laid out. Members of The Pat McAfee Show crew, who were in attendance, rushed to assist but could only look on as the former NFL punter was incapacitated.

While it remains to be seen whether this altercation sets up a future in-ring showdown between McAfee and GUNTHER, it could just as likely be a way to write McAfee off television. With the NFL Draft on the horizon, McAfee may have outside obligations, as he often steps away from WWE commentary for his media and sports ventures.

McAfee’s most recent full match in WWE came at SummerSlam 2022, where he faced Baron Corbin. His abrupt exit during tonight’s episode left a noticeable gap in the commentary booth for the final 45 minutes of the show. Michael Cole accompanied McAfee backstage, and SmackDown announcer Joe Tessitore stepped in to call the remainder of the broadcast.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce advised Cole to take the rest of the night off, but the veteran announcer refused, stating, “I’m not gonna let some bully stop me from doing my job on WrestleMania weekend,” before rejoining Tessitore at ringside.

