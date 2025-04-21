×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

GUNTHER Attacks Pat McAfee on WWE Raw Following WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
GUNTHER Attacks Pat McAfee on WWE Raw Following WrestleMania 41

Pat McAfee was taken out in dramatic fashion during the latest episode of WWE Raw, just one night after WrestleMania 41 wrapped up in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following his World Heavyweight Championship win over GUNTHER at WrestleMania, Jey Uso kicked off Raw with a celebratory segment alongside Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso. The trio basked in the aftermath of Jey’s monumental victory, but things took a sharp turn later in the show.

GUNTHER, still reeling from his title loss, made his presence felt at ringside during a separate segment. He stormed over to the commentary table where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were seated, clearly seething with frustration. GUNTHER initially zeroed in on Cole, grabbing him and attempting to lock in a sleeper hold in a frightening show of aggression.

Pat McAfee quickly intervened, delivering a stiff forearm to GUNTHER in defense of his broadcast partner. This act of defiance sparked a chaotic brawl at ringside. The scuffle culminated in GUNTHER trapping McAfee in a sleeper hold and leaving him laid out. Members of The Pat McAfee Show crew, who were in attendance, rushed to assist but could only look on as the former NFL punter was incapacitated.

While it remains to be seen whether this altercation sets up a future in-ring showdown between McAfee and GUNTHER, it could just as likely be a way to write McAfee off television. With the NFL Draft on the horizon, McAfee may have outside obligations, as he often steps away from WWE commentary for his media and sports ventures.

McAfee’s most recent full match in WWE came at SummerSlam 2022, where he faced Baron Corbin. His abrupt exit during tonight’s episode left a noticeable gap in the commentary booth for the final 45 minutes of the show. Michael Cole accompanied McAfee backstage, and SmackDown announcer Joe Tessitore stepped in to call the remainder of the broadcast.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce advised Cole to take the rest of the night off, but the veteran announcer refused, stating, “I’m not gonna let some bully stop me from doing my job on WrestleMania weekend,” before rejoining Tessitore at ringside.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Raw After WrestleMania

April 21, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Netflix

Hashtag: #raw

×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy