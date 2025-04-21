×
WWE Survivor Series 2025 Heads to San Diego for Thanksgiving Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
WWE has officially confirmed that this year's Survivor Series will be heading to the West Coast and taking place outdoors for the first time in the event's nearly 40-year history.

During the Raw after WrestleMania broadcast, it was revealed that Survivor Series 2025 will be held at Petco Park in San Diego, California on Saturday, November 29. The announcement marks a historic first for WWE, as no previous Survivor Series has ever been staged in an open-air venue.

Petco Park, the home of Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres, boasts a capacity of 39,860, though the final seating arrangement could vary depending on WWE’s production setup.

Since 2022, the WarGames format has defined Survivor Series, but there was no mention of WarGames during the announcement, nor was the logo branded with WarGames imagery. This leaves open the question of whether the format will return this year.

The date falls on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend, traditionally a prime slot for one of WWE's marquee events.

Survivor Series joins an increasingly stacked premium live event schedule for WWE in 2025. The company recently revealed several other key dates and locations:

  • Saturday, May 10 – Backlash at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

  • Saturday, June 7 – Money in the Bank at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

  • Saturday, August 2 & Sunday, August 3 – SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

  • Sunday, August 31 – Clash in Paris at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France

  • October (date TBA) – Premium Live Event at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

  • Saturday, November 29 – Survivor Series at Petco Park in San Diego, California

WWE Raw After WrestleMania

April 21, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Netflix

Hashtag: #raw

