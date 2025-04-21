Stephanie Vaquer Makes Explosive Raw Debut and Confronts IYO SKY

NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer made a surprise appearance on the post-WrestleMania edition of WWE Raw, officially marking her Raw debut in a major way.

As IYO SKY celebrated successfully retaining her Women’s World Championship the night before, Vaquer made her entrance and confronted the champion in front of a roaring crowd. Without hesitation, she issued a direct challenge. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce wasted no time in sanctioning the match between the two champions.

Their clash ended in chaos. Roxanne Perez stormed the ring and launched an attack on SKY, bringing the contest to an abrupt and inconclusive halt. The disruption did not end there—Giulia, the former NXT Women’s Champion, rushed in to target Vaquer. Moments later, Rhea Ripley made her presence known, clearing the ring of Perez and Giulia. Ripley then handed SKY her championship belt, leading to a tense staredown between the two.

Vaquer’s arrival on Raw adds yet another chapter to her rapidly accelerating WWE career. She officially signed with the company last summer, shortly after turning heads with a standout performance against Mercedes Moné at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. Less than two weeks later, she stepped into a WWE ring for the first time at a live event in Mexico. Her televised main roster debut came earlier this year in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Her rise through the NXT ranks has been swift and dominant. After capturing the NXT Women’s North American Championship in February, Vaquer unseated Giulia for the NXT Women’s Championship the following month. For a time, she held both titles simultaneously before relinquishing the North American title in order to gain control over her Stand & Deliver challengers. At the event, she retained the NXT Women’s Championship in a hard-fought four-way contest against Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace.