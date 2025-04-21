Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez Dethrone Lynch and Valkyria to Win WWE Women’s Tag Titles on Raw

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in a hard-fought battle against the reigning champions, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, during WWE Raw.

Seated ringside were Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin, scouting the contest ahead of their scheduled title opportunity on NXT. The match started with Morgan charging Lynch at the bell, taking immediate control with a flurry of offense. Lynch tried to fight back but was overwhelmed early by Morgan’s aggression. Valkyria soon entered the match, teaming with Lynch to briefly turn the tide with a coordinated double team, including a double baseball slide that sent both challengers out of the ring before the commercial break.

When the action resumed, Rodriguez had Valkyria in a punishing backbreaker position, but the champion battled back. Lynch and Morgan re-entered the fray with Lynch landing heavy strikes and a Becksploder suplex, but Morgan responded with a Codebreaker and attempted Oblivion. Lynch reversed into the Man-Handle Slam, nearly securing the victory before Rodriguez broke up the pin.

The momentum shifted back and forth in the final moments. A chaotic sequence saw Morgan powerbomb Lynch as Rodriguez delivered a top-rope powerbomb to Valkyria, nearly ending the match. With all four competitors down, Valkyria rallied and hit Nightwing on Rodriguez, only for Morgan to interfere by placing Rodriguez’s leg on the ropes.

Outside the ring, Lynch attacked Morgan while Valkyria attempted a high-risk maneuver, only to miss and suffer a big boot from Rodriguez. In the closing sequence, Rodriguez attempted to powerbomb Morgan onto Valkyria, but Valkyria countered. The match ended with Morgan, now the legal competitor, hitting Oblivion on Valkyria to score the victory and win the gold.