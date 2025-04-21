Randy Orton Makes a Statement After John Cena Declares Himself the Last Champion

John Cena delivered a powerful and scathing address on WWE Raw, shifting the tone in a way that had the Las Vegas crowd both jeering and apologizing within moments.

Cena made his way to the ring and called out ring announcer Mark Nash to join him. With hesitation, Nash entered the ring and was handed a piece of paper by Cena. The veteran announcer read from it, revealing that his previous introductions had been deemed disrespectful. He then reintroduced Cena, this time giving a more grand and embellished announcement, much to the crowd’s confusion.

Taking the microphone, Cena launched into a tirade against the WWE Universe. He declared, “Winners write history,” and criticized the crowd for cheering him now despite years of disrespect. “Everyone owes me an apology,” Cena said, adding that no one had the courage to offer one. As the fans chanted “We are sorry,” Cena shot back, calling them “sorry lowlifes,” before dropping a brutal line: “The WWE Universe means nothing to me.”

Cena reflected on his career and the time he has left in WWE, highlighting his limited schedule. “Thirty-six dates and I’m gone,” he said, before noting that 27 remain. He emphasized the significance of his final day, stating that when it comes, “the professional wrestling world stops.” He promised to walk away with the championship, proclaiming himself the “last undisputed champion in the WWE.”

Turning his attention to Cody Rhodes, Cena declared that the fanbase’s mixed reactions were responsible for Rhodes’ downfall. “That was your best chance,” Cena said. “He was destroyed on Sunday.” With venom in his voice, Cena claimed, “There is no one with the strength, the speed, the wisdom, or ruthless aggression of John Cena.”

Despite his fierce speech, Cena ended his segment with a mocking gesture of goodwill. Holding up his championship belt, he told the audience to take a photo as he posed. But just as the moment seemed to settle, Randy Orton stormed into the ring and delivered a sudden RKO.

The crowd erupted as Cena was left laid out in the ring. Orton then held up the championship belt, placing it on Cena’s chest before climbing the turnbuckles to pose, sending a loud and clear message.