Big Surprise Planned for WWE Raw Following WrestleMania 41 (SPOILER)

A significant spoiler has surfaced regarding the April 21 episode of WWE Raw, airing live on Netflix and taking place the night after WrestleMania 41.

The Raw following WrestleMania is often filled with shocking moments, including the return of familiar faces and the debut of new ones. Tonight is expected to deliver on that tradition in a major way.

According to PWInsider Elite, Rusev is backstage and has already been spotted inside the ring at the venue, preparing for an in-ring return to WWE. Rusev, now also known as Miro during his time away from the company, has been in Las Vegas throughout WrestleMania weekend alongside his wife Lana (CJ Perry).

Rusev recently re-signed with WWE following his departure from AEW earlier this year. When news of his WWE return first broke, it was believed Lana would not be returning to television with him, as she had instead agreed to a WWE Legends contract.

Rusev had been inactive for over a year before AEW released him in February. He was part of a wave of exits from the promotion that included Aleister Black, Ricky Saints, and later Rey Fenix—each of whom has since joined WWE.

Stay tuned for ongoing coverage and updates as WWE Raw unfolds tonight live from Las Vegas.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.