Michael Cole Calls Out WWE Fans Over WrestleMania 41 Criticism

Michael Cole is not holding back when it comes to criticism of WrestleMania 41's ending.

Many fans voiced frustration over the night two main event, especially the involvement of Travis Scott, the lack of The Rock, and how Cody Rhodes was portrayed. But Cole believes fans are being unfair.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Cole defended the outcome while addressing John Cena directly, who walked away with his 17th world title. “John, I was very critical of you in the beginning of this whole thing,” Cole said. “But I think because it was such a shock when all this went down… I mean, it affected me emotionally. It really did.”

Cole emphasized Cena’s legacy, saying, “You’re the GOAT. In my mind, you’re the greatest of all time. It doesn’t matter how you’re acting in the ring now, or how you acted 20 years ago.”

As for the controversial finish? Cole pointed to wrestling history: “People were bitching and moaning about how you won it when Travis Scott got involved… At the end of the day, Ric Flair was the dirtiest player in the game, and he won many championships in the same way… I think they’re being very hypocritical. You got it done.”

He concluded with a mix of respect and honesty: “You’ve been at the top of this game for 20 years… Now, I do not love a lot of the things you’re saying about a lot of people, but I do respect everything that you’ve given me and you’ve given this business.”