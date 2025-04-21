Alicia Taylor Sits Out Raw After ‘Mania, Mark Shunock Steps In

Alicia Taylor, WWE’s ring announcer, has confirmed she will not be appearing on tonight’s Raw After WrestleMania special episode of WWE Raw, streaming live from Las Vegas, Nevada on Netflix.

Taylor shared the update via social media while en route home from WrestleMania weekend, stating that SmackDown’s Mark Shunock will be filling in for her for the evening.

“WOW. I’m going to decompress and process WrestleMania on this flight home,” Taylor posted on X. “Wanted to quickly say THANK YOU. I see + appreciate all of the LOVE ❤️ My voice gets a night off! WEelcome our SD ring annnouncer Mark Shunock tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw.”

In addition to Taylor’s announcement, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce shared a video message on social media, teasing the lineup for tonight’s show. Pearce confirmed that newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion 'Main Event' Jey Uso will make an appearance on the program.

Also scheduled for tonight’s Raw is new Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who is set to address the WWE Universe with what he claims will be his plan to “ruin wrestling.”