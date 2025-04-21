×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Alicia Taylor Sits Out Raw After ‘Mania, Mark Shunock Steps In

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
Alicia Taylor Sits Out Raw After ‘Mania, Mark Shunock Steps In

Alicia Taylor, WWE’s ring announcer, has confirmed she will not be appearing on tonight’s Raw After WrestleMania special episode of WWE Raw, streaming live from Las Vegas, Nevada on Netflix.

Taylor shared the update via social media while en route home from WrestleMania weekend, stating that SmackDown’s Mark Shunock will be filling in for her for the evening.

“WOW. I’m going to decompress and process WrestleMania on this flight home,” Taylor posted on X. “Wanted to quickly say THANK YOU. I see + appreciate all of the LOVE ❤️ My voice gets a night off! WEelcome our SD ring annnouncer Mark Shunock tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw.”

In addition to Taylor’s announcement, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce shared a video message on social media, teasing the lineup for tonight’s show. Pearce confirmed that newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion 'Main Event' Jey Uso will make an appearance on the program.

Also scheduled for tonight’s Raw is new Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who is set to address the WWE Universe with what he claims will be his plan to “ruin wrestling.”

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Raw

April 21, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Netflix

Hashtag: #raw

×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy