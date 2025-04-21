AEW Confirms 2025 Beach Break in Chicago at NOW Arena

All Elite Wrestling is set to bring the heat back to Chicago this May, as the company officially announces the return of its popular Beach Break special.

The 2025 edition of Beach Break will take place on Wednesday, May 14, at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The venue has become a significant location in AEW’s history, famously hosting the inaugural AEW All Out pay-per-view in 2019 and several other landmark shows since then.

Beach Break originally debuted in 2021 and quickly became a fan-favorite event thanks to its vibrant summer theme and energetic match cards. After a brief pause in 2023, the special made a strong comeback in 2024, emanating from the Wintrust Arena, also in Chicago.

Now, for 2025, AEW is keeping the summer tradition alive and returning to the Windy City with another beach-themed edition of Dynamite. Fans can expect a lively atmosphere as AEW aims to kick off the season with an action-packed night of wrestling.