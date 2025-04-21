×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Confirms 2025 Beach Break in Chicago at NOW Arena

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
AEW Confirms 2025 Beach Break in Chicago at NOW Arena

All Elite Wrestling is set to bring the heat back to Chicago this May, as the company officially announces the return of its popular Beach Break special.

The 2025 edition of Beach Break will take place on Wednesday, May 14, at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The venue has become a significant location in AEW’s history, famously hosting the inaugural AEW All Out pay-per-view in 2019 and several other landmark shows since then.

Beach Break originally debuted in 2021 and quickly became a fan-favorite event thanks to its vibrant summer theme and energetic match cards. After a brief pause in 2023, the special made a strong comeback in 2024, emanating from the Wintrust Arena, also in Chicago.

Now, for 2025, AEW is keeping the summer tradition alive and returning to the Windy City with another beach-themed edition of Dynamite. Fans can expect a lively atmosphere as AEW aims to kick off the season with an action-packed night of wrestling.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Raw

April 21, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Netflix

Hashtag: #raw

×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy