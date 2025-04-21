×
Cathy Kelley Training at WWE Performance Center for Potential On-Screen Role Change

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025

Cathy Kelley has been quietly expanding her role within WWE, as recent reports reveal she has been actively involved at the WWE Performance Center. Kelley, best known for her work as a backstage interviewer, has been participating in both in-ring training and promo classes over the past several weeks.

These sessions have reportedly been ongoing for some time, indicating that WWE may be considering a shift in her on-screen presentation. While no official statement has been made, internal discussions suggest that Kelley could be positioned as a manager, should the company decide to go in that creative direction.

Her consistent involvement in Performance Center training highlights WWE’s interest in exploring new opportunities for her, hinting at a potentially expanded role in the near future.

Further developments regarding Cathy Kelley’s WWE future are expected, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

