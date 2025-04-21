×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Former NJPW Booker and WWE Hall of Famer Hisashi Shinma Dies at 90

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
Former NJPW Booker and WWE Hall of Famer Hisashi Shinma Dies at 90

Hisashi Shinma, a pivotal figure in the early history of New Japan Pro Wrestling and former on-screen WWF president, has passed away at 90. His death was reported by Tokyo Sports, which stated that while he was not suffering from a specific illness, he had been hospitalized three weeks ago due to poor health and passed away two days after being discharged.

A longtime ally of Antonio Inoki, Shinma was NJPW’s booker and played a major role in the promotion’s business throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. After leaving NJPW amid an embezzlement scandal, he went on to form the original UWF in Japan.

From 1978 to 1984, Shinma portrayed the WWF’s on-screen president, bridging the working relationship between WWF and NJPW during that period. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a Legacy inductee.

Dave Meltzer noted Shinma’s impact on NJPW, writing that he was instrumental in boosting television ratings, live attendance, and international appeal. “Shinma’s major roles were the creation of Inoki as a larger-than-life figure... and the creation and push of a unique high-flying junior heavyweight division,” Meltzer said.

WWE paid tribute to Shinma, stating, “Behind the scenes, he was known as a master booker... Shinma served a crucial role in helping negotiate a talent-sharing arrangement between New Japan and WWE.”

WNS would like to extend its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Hisashi Shinma during this difficult time.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Raw

April 21, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Netflix

Hashtag: #raw

×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy