Former NJPW Booker and WWE Hall of Famer Hisashi Shinma Dies at 90

Hisashi Shinma, a pivotal figure in the early history of New Japan Pro Wrestling and former on-screen WWF president, has passed away at 90. His death was reported by Tokyo Sports, which stated that while he was not suffering from a specific illness, he had been hospitalized three weeks ago due to poor health and passed away two days after being discharged.

A longtime ally of Antonio Inoki, Shinma was NJPW’s booker and played a major role in the promotion’s business throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. After leaving NJPW amid an embezzlement scandal, he went on to form the original UWF in Japan.

From 1978 to 1984, Shinma portrayed the WWF’s on-screen president, bridging the working relationship between WWF and NJPW during that period. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a Legacy inductee.

Dave Meltzer noted Shinma’s impact on NJPW, writing that he was instrumental in boosting television ratings, live attendance, and international appeal. “Shinma’s major roles were the creation of Inoki as a larger-than-life figure... and the creation and push of a unique high-flying junior heavyweight division,” Meltzer said.

WWE paid tribute to Shinma, stating, “Behind the scenes, he was known as a master booker... Shinma served a crucial role in helping negotiate a talent-sharing arrangement between New Japan and WWE.”

WNS would like to extend its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Hisashi Shinma during this difficult time.

