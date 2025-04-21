WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Producers Revealed

Several key producers were responsible for the matches featured during Night Two of WrestleMania 41, which took place on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Fightful Select, the lineup of matches and the agents behind them were as follows:

The WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat match featuring IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair was produced by Jason Jordan and Petey Williams. Their work played a crucial role in crafting the high-paced dynamic that unfolded between the three Superstars.

The brutal Sin City Street Fight between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre was overseen by Molly Holly and Abyss, who brought their expertise in hardcore-style matches to the bout's physicality and chaos.

The WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way match, which saw Bron Breakker battle Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, was produced by Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble. Their guidance ensured that the multi-man action was seamless and impactful.

In a surprise-filled Open Challenge, Randy Orton faced off against Joe Hendry, with Nick Aldis and Shawn Daivari serving as the producers behind the match.

Logan Paul’s highly anticipated showdown with AJ Styles was orchestrated by Shane Helms, known for his attention to detail and psychology in one-on-one contests.

For the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, which featured Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defending their titles against Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, TJ Wilson and Kenny Dykstra were in charge of producing the match.

Finally, the night concluded with the Undisputed WWE Championship main event, which saw Cody Rhodes go head-to-head with John Cena. This marquee bout was produced by Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode, both of whom helped bring an epic conclusion to the night’s action.