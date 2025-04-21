×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Producers Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two Producers Revealed

Several key producers were responsible for the matches featured during Night Two of WrestleMania 41, which took place on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Fightful Select, the lineup of matches and the agents behind them were as follows:

The WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat match featuring IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair was produced by Jason Jordan and Petey Williams. Their work played a crucial role in crafting the high-paced dynamic that unfolded between the three Superstars.

The brutal Sin City Street Fight between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre was overseen by Molly Holly and Abyss, who brought their expertise in hardcore-style matches to the bout's physicality and chaos.

The WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way match, which saw Bron Breakker battle Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, was produced by Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble. Their guidance ensured that the multi-man action was seamless and impactful.

In a surprise-filled Open Challenge, Randy Orton faced off against Joe Hendry, with Nick Aldis and Shawn Daivari serving as the producers behind the match.

Logan Paul’s highly anticipated showdown with AJ Styles was orchestrated by Shane Helms, known for his attention to detail and psychology in one-on-one contests.

For the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, which featured Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defending their titles against Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, TJ Wilson and Kenny Dykstra were in charge of producing the match.

Finally, the night concluded with the Undisputed WWE Championship main event, which saw Cody Rhodes go head-to-head with John Cena. This marquee bout was produced by Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode, both of whom helped bring an epic conclusion to the night’s action.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix, Peacock

#wrestlemania

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy