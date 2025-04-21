×
Nikki Bella Teases Bella Twins Comeback at WrestleMania Party

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
SiriusXM's Busted Open hosts Dave LaGreca, Mark Henry, Bully Ray, and Tommy Dreamer brought their signature energy to Las Vegas over WrestleMania weekend, throwing their annual party at Intrigue inside the Wynn on Saturday night.

The lively gathering featured a surprise announcement from Nikki Bella, who shared an exciting update about a potential return to the ring with her sister, Brie Bella. During a brief but enthusiastic moment, Nikki addressed the crowd and teased the future of the Bella Twins.

“To wrap it up, I’m waiting for this one (motions to Brie) to join me in the ring. So yes, there will be a Bella Twins comeback,” Nikki declared, generating loud cheers from fans in attendance. Nikki had previously competed in the Royal Rumble, and this remark further fuels speculation about a full-fledged return of the iconic duo.

Adding to the night’s excitement, WWE veteran Natalya was officially announced as the newest host of Busted Open. Her addition to the show marks a new chapter, with the experienced in-ring performer bringing her voice and perspective to the already dynamic hosting panel.

The WrestleMania weekend event was packed with appearances from wrestling personalities and insiders. Alongside Nikki and Brie Bella, attendees included Cole Tucker, Chris Bey, D’Lo Brown, Nic Nemeth, Thunder Rosa, and Denise Salcedo, making it a star-studded affair reflective of the spectacle of the weekend itself.

