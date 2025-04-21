John Cena Declares Final Retirement: “No Amount of Money” Will Bring Me Back

John Cena has made it clear that once he steps away from the ring this December, there is absolutely nothing that could bring him back—not even the most tempting financial offer.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show during Monday’s broadcast from WWE World in Las Vegas, the newly crowned WWE Champion addressed his looming retirement and the temptation many wrestlers face to return. While acknowledging how often retirement is not permanent in professional wrestling, Cena doubled down on his commitment to walk away for good.

“When I won my first title, I made a promise. Back then it was like mythical. We never think we’re going to reach the end when we’re 20-something years old. I said when I’m a step slower, I’m gone. If you watch my stuff from 2015 and you watch my stuff from today, I’m a step slower,” Cena said.

He continued, “I know wrestling retirements aren’t real because there’s always a payout involved. I’ve been in the business almost 25 years, and the business has been good to me. I’ve been smart with my money, and I will have a life without want.”

“There is no amount of money. And there is not a check. And this is just a shot across the bow to any casino owner, to any territory owner, to any promotion owner. You can’t write me a check to bring me back. In December, I am done because of the promise I made to them. Whether I like them or I don’t, at least I go out keeping my word. And for them to understand that, they may have some unpacking to do in their own personal lives. I get to sleep sound at night. I’m good. December, I’m gone.”

Cena is expected to appear on Raw tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, although nothing official has been announced regarding his role. He teased a potential appearance during his conversation with McAfee.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cena shared that he underwent a hair transplant procedure in November of last year, spurred by playful jabs from WWE fans about his thinning hair.

“There’s no shame in that. I got a problem. I try to fix it, that’s what I’m doing,” Cena said. “I’m not going to tell you who did it because I’m still waiting for it to get better. Once it gets better and I got the long flowing locks, I’ll be like, ‘Yo, go to this guy.’”

He described the procedure as a “work in progress,” explaining that it initially made his appearance worse before it began to improve.

“When you have (the procedure), your hair falls out because the new ones have to grow. So the old one falls out.”

“I had it in November. That’s when I came out like half a skinhead up here,” Cena said, later addressing fans in the live audience. “By the way, thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions because you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can’t control. ‘Hey, dude, you don’t look good enough out there.’ Like, that’s what I’m saying. This isn’t cool. You guys aren’t cool to me. I’m in the Rumble, you know, trying to win, and like, ‘He has a bald spot!’ That’s not fair. I can’t control that. It happens to seven out of 10 dudes.”